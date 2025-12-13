Hezbollah Issues Warning Amid Rising Israeli Attacks Across Lebanon
December 13, 2025
Hezbollah Secretary-General, Naim Qassem. (Photo: video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Qassem stressed that the resistance is prepared to cooperate with the Lebanese army, but not under conditions that would amount to surrender to Israel.
Israeli occupation forces shelled the outskirts of the town of Dhahira in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district with mortar fire, while an Israeli drone dropped a sonic bomb on the coastal town of Ras al-Naqoura, Al-Jazeera reported.
The incidents coincided with intensified Israeli drone activity over Beirut’s southern suburbs. The attacks are part of a continuing series of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect in late November 2024.
The escalation follows statements by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, who said he had received Arab and international warnings indicating Israel’s readiness to launch a large-scale military operation.
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority later reported that an attack plan had already been finalized should Hezbollah’s disarmament not be achieved by the end of 2025.
In August, the Lebanese government approved a proposal aimed at limiting weapons possession to state institutions. Hezbollah has rejected the plan, insisting that any such discussion must be preceded by a full Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.
Speaking on Saturday, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem warned that the proposed formula to restrict weapons amounts to “the execution of Lebanon’s power.”
He stressed that the resistance is prepared to cooperate with the Lebanese army, but not under conditions that would amount to surrender to Israel.
In recent weeks, Israel has intensified military operations against Lebanon, including heavy bombardment in eastern and southern regions, as well as targeted assassinations of individuals it claims are affiliated with Hezbollah.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 4,000 people and injured approximately 17,000 others. The escalation expanded into a full-scale war in September 2024.
Israel has violated the ceasefire more than 4,500 times, resulting in hundreds of additional casualties, while continuing to occupy five strategic hills seized during the last war, along with other Lebanese territories it has held for decades.
