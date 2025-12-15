Australia Hails Muslim ‘Hero’ Ahmed al Ahmed Who Disarmed Gunman in Sydney Attack
Monday, 15 December 2025 6:16 AM
Video footage shows a Muslim bystander, identified as Ahmed al-Ahmed, tackling a shooter on Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack on Dec. 14, 2025, in Sydney. (Screenshot)
Australian authorities and media have praised a Muslim bystander who intervened during a deadly shooting at a Jewish holiday event in Sydney, disarming one of the attackers and potentially saving numerous lives.
Australian media have identified the man as Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old Sydney local and father of two who owns a fruit shop in the suburb of Sutherland.
Video footage widely circulated on social media shows a man approaching an armed attacker from behind in a car park, tackling him, wrestling a rifle or shotgun from his hands, and neutralizing the threat.
The footage later shows the disarmed assailant retreating while the bystander places the weapon on the ground.
The shooting occurred during a Jewish holiday event on Sunday and resulted in at least 15 fatalities, according to initial reports.
One suspected attacker was killed at the scene, while another was left in critical condition. Police said they were investigating whether a third gunman may have been involved.
According to Ahmed’s cousin, Mustafa, who spoke to 7News from the hospital, Ahmed was shot twice during the incident and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Sunday night.
Mustafa said Ahmed had no experience with firearms and described his condition as stable.
“He’s in hospital, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” Mustafa said. “We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero 100 percent.”
Mustafa also confirmed to Al Araby TV that Ahmed is a Muslim of Syrian origin from the city of Idlib. He said that he spoke to Ahmed after the incident, who told him, “Allah Almighty gave me the courage."
The mass shooting came as hundreds of people had gathered at Sydney’s Bondi Beach for a Jewish event on Sunday.
Australian leaders from across the political spectrum commended the bystander’s actions.
“It’s the most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen,” Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, said. “A man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single-handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless other people.”
“That man is a genuine hero, and I’ve got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery,” he added.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also praised the civilian response during the attack.
“These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives,” Albanese said, noting that some people had “run towards danger in order to help others.”
The Sydney Morning Herald referred to Ahmed as “a hero who saved many lives,” while social media users echoed similar sentiments, with many describing his actions as selfless and courageous.
Al-Ahmed’s actions have even gained international plaudits.
New York City comptroller Brad Lander praised al-Ahmed’s “extraordinary courage.”
“A Muslim, 43-year-old father of two, who bravely risked his life to save his neighbors celebrating Hanukkah,” Lander wrote on social media. “Praying for his full and speedy recovery. And so deeply inspired by his example.”
No comments:
Post a Comment