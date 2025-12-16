Iran’s Judiciary to Launch Cases Against Collaborators in June US-Israel Aggression
Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad
Iran’s Prosecutor General says Tehran Prosecutor’s Office will initiate legal proceedings against leaders of domestic and foreign groups that cooperated with the United States and the Israeli regime during the 12-day imposed war of June.
Speaking on Tuesday at the fourth specialized meeting on documenting and pursuing damages from the aggression, Mohammad Movahedi Azad said it was the judicial system’s “definite and legal duty” to defend the rights of the Iranian nation.
“The judicial system, utilizing all domestic and international legal capacities, is powerfully continuing the legal and criminal pursuit of the perpetrators of the recent aggression and the documentation of damages incurred.
Movahedi Azad said that “no negligence is acceptable in this path.”
The official confirmed that there are no pending cases concerning the damages caused by the imposed war, saying all files are being pursued with diligence and accuracy.
A senior Iranian diplomat says the Islamic Republic inflicted absolutely “extensive” damage on Israel during the regime’s illegal aggression of June.
He underscored the necessity of full coordination among responsible institutions, instructing all relevant bodies to expedite the review, completion, and submission of documentation regarding the damages.
Movahedi Azad said the incidents of June once again proved that the Iranian people are an “independent, united, and resilient nation” and that “no aggression can weaken the national will and authority of the Islamic Republic system.”
Israel launched the blatant aggression against Iran on June 13. Over the course of the 12 days, the regime killed at least 1,064 people and targeted civilian infrastructure. More than a week later, the United States violated international law by joining the war and targeting three Iranian nuclear sites.
On June 24, Iran managed to impose a halt to the aggression after conducting waves of successful retaliatory operations
