Civilizations Must Unite Against Unilateralism, Warmongering: Iran’s Deputy FM
Sunday, 14 December 2025 11:58 PM
Iran’s Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi attends the UN Alliance of Civilizations Forum in Riyadh, December 14, 2025. (Photo: Tasnim)
Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs says unity among civilizations should be embraced as a strategic principle to address global crises, stressing that an alliance of civilizations must stand as a bulwark against warmongering.
Speaking at the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Riyadh, Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized the critical need for cohesion in confronting global issues, including counter‑terrorism, establishing sustainable peace and security, promoting social and economic justice, and advancing shared science and technology.
He identified the primary culprits behind international instability, pointing to Western hegemonic policies.
“The formation of domineering coalitions, recourse to force and illegal actions, instrumental exploitation of multilateral mechanisms, and the promotion of the logic of supremacy, exceptionalism, and interventionism are among the common roots of the current global crises,” he said.
Gharibabadi reaffirmed Iran’s foundational role as the originator of the “Dialogue Among Civilizations” initiative in 2001 and pledged the nation’s full commitment to cooperation.
“We believe that civilizations must interact with each other, not confront each other. Only through dialogue and the exchange of experiences can we find common solutions to global challenges,” he said. “Iran has always taken steps toward promoting global peace, security, and solidarity, and is ready to cooperate with all countries of the world in this path.”
Call for Israel, U.S. accountability
Gharibabadi addressed the aggressions orchestrated by the United States and the Zionist regime, describing them as one of the most serious threats to global peace.
He noted that recent years have witnessed an “escalation of crises and military aggressions in some regions of the world, especially in the West Asia region.”
He condemned the Zionist regime for its repeated attacks against the Palestinian people and regional countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and Qatar, with the “full support of the United States.”
“These actions, especially in the context of the widespread violation of human rights and international laws, are a clear example of warmongering and unilateralist policies that oppose not only the oppressed nations of the region but also regional and global peace and stability.”
Iran’s foreign minister has hailed the country’s resilience in the face of recent 12-day US-Israeli aggression, saying this resilience forced an enemy who demanded unconditional surrender to plead for an unconditional ceasefire.
Gharibabadi declared that in the face of this reality, the alliance of civilizations must function as a bulwark of defiance.
“We believe that the alliance of civilizations should be a resistance against warmongering and hegemony.”
He called for immediate global accountability, urging nations and the UN to act decisively.
“We call on all countries of the world and the United Nations to react firmly to the aggressions of the Israeli regime and the unreserved support of the United States for this regime, and to take greater responsibility for human rights and world peace.”
Gharibabadi concluded with a message of national resolve.
“The people of Iran will never surrender to threats and aggression and will stand united and coherent against the aggressor.”
No comments:
Post a Comment