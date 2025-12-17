Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Spotlight Discussing the Situation in Ukraine
To watch this program go to the following link: THE STATUS OF UKRAINE WAR
Watch this worldwide satellite news segment Spotlight featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the current situation surrounding the Ukraine war and the role of Russia, Europe and the United States.
The program aired live on Dec. 16, 2025. "Northern and eastern EU leaders have met in Helsinki to coordinate their defense strategy", the promotional language for the episode reads: "The Ukrainian President says a US-backed peace proposal could be offered to Moscow soon. That's while European leaders, left out of the process, warn that Russia remains a long-term threat to the continent's security. Abayomi Azikiwe Editor, Pan-African News Wire Detroit, and Syed Mohsin Abbas, Journalist and Political Commentator in London are featured as analysts."
