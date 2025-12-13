Ethiopia’s Influence Gaining Strength on Global Stage
Addis Ababa, December 12, 2025 (ENA) —Ethiopia's influence within the major international forums it participates has been growing, according to Fethi Mahdi, Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Deputy Chairman at the House of People’s Representatives.
The Deputy Chairman recalled that the country's influence was clearly visible at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivered a forward-looking message on Africa’s future and Ethiopia’s role in shaping it.
He explained that the Prime Minister’s emphasis on the Ethiopian philosophy of “Medemer” was central to the address and helped frame Ethiopia as a constructive voice in continental affairs.
In an interview with ENA, Fethi stated that the Prime Minister’s speeches and bilateral engagements throughout the summit lifted Ethiopia’s diplomatic profile to a new level.
He pointed at a series of side discussions with world leaders that focused on pressing African priorities while firmly upholding Ethiopia’s national interests.
The core message presented by the Prime Minister was a success and showed that Ethiopia is now contributing to the agenda for Africa, Fethi said.
Diplomacy and International Relations instructor, Endale Niguse, noted that Ethiopia’s approach, grounded in its indigenous ideas, is emerging as a model for other African nations.
He said the country’s performance at the G20 Summit reflected the broader progress made in social, economic, and political spheres in recent years.
According to Endale, the value of Medemer not only benefits Ethiopia but also the wider continent, calling it a starting point for Africa to rise above the thoughts of colonialism.
