Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on 1+1 with Youri Smouter, on the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Union of Comoros
Watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, with Youri Smouter of 1+1 discussing the history and contemporary affairs of the Union of Comoros.
To view the entire episode of 1+1 just click on the following link: 1+1 E398 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire on Comoros Islands & the far-right
The archipelago of islands developed over centuries with the migration of Africans, Asians and Pacific Islanders. Portugal and France were involved in the advent of enslavement and colonization.
Since the post-independence period after 1975, there has been instability and struggle against continuing French neo-colonial interventions.
Union of Comoros has been limited in its sovereignty due to the continuing French occupation of Mayotte irrespective of the wishes of Comorans, the African Union and the United Nations.
In addition, the program reviews the role of right-wing media corporations and platforms and their role in shaping the outlooks of people in the western capitalist and imperialist states.
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