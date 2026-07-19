DRC Ebola Outbreak: Confirmed Cases Rise to 2,181, Death Toll 864
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Jul 2026
DRC health authorities intensify containment and treatment efforts amid rising Ebola infections and deaths.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing a severe health crisis as confirmed Ebola cases have risen to 2,181, with 864 deaths recorded, according to government data released on Friday night.
The latest situation report, covering data through Thursday, documented a sharp increase, with 56 new confirmed cases and 36 newly reported deaths recorded within a single 24-hour period. The rising numbers underscore the ongoing public health threat posed by the outbreak in the region.
Health authorities and international organizations are continuing efforts to control the spread of the virus, implementing measures aimed at containment and treatment. This highlights the critical need for a robust response and increased support to manage and mitigate the crisis effectively.
UN warns outbreak could cost Africa more than $3bln
Earlier on June 30, the United Nations warned that the ongoing Ebola outbreak could cost Africa up to $3.6 billion and lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs, potentially triggering a wider development crisis across the continent.
The warning comes as the Bundibugyo strain continues to spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where 1,307 people have been infected and 377 have died since the outbreak was declared on May 15, according to government figures. A smaller number of cases have also been reported in Uganda, with health experts raising concerns about possible further regional spread.
"If we have the resources and we step up, we can contain this outbreak and prevent further losses," said Damien Mama, United Nations Development Programme resident representative in Congo. "If we do not, this health emergency risks becoming a much deeper and prolonged development crisis across the region and potentially the continent."
The UNDP outlined multiple economic scenarios. In the most contained scenario, where the epidemic remains limited to Congo and Uganda, the cost could reach $1 billion in Congo's GDP. In a worst-case scenario, where the disease spreads further to countries including Rwanda and Angola and coincides with higher fuel costs linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran, continental GDP could fall by $3.6 billion, with an estimated 328,000 jobs lost, according to the report.
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