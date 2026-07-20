IRGC Hits US Radars, Air Defense Systems in Eyeing Expanded Attacks
By Al Mayadeen English
IRGC says Iran targeted US radar, Patriot air defense systems, and MQ-9 drone facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait during the 24th wave of Operation Nasr-2.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force targeted and destroyed multiple US radar and air defense systems across Bahrain and Kuwait during the 24th wave of Operation Nasr-2.
In a series of statements, the IRGC said the operations were carried out in response to US attacks on Iran and Washington’s efforts to disrupt security in the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC stated that the strikes were aimed at removing obstacles to future missile and drone operations by degrading US surveillance and defensive capabilities across the region.
IRGC strikes US systems in Bahrain
The IRGC said a US radar system and an air defense system in al-Muharraq, Bahrain, were completely destroyed and removed from operational service.
It also said a US Patriot air defense system deployed in al-Riffa, Bahrain, was targeted in a simultaneous missile and drone attack and destroyed.
Kuwait bases targeted in missile, drone attacks
In a separate statement, the IRGC said its forces targeted a long-range radar site, a communications center, satellite receiving systems, and a US missile defense radar deployed in Kuwait.
The IRGC said the systems were struck by missile and drone attacks and destroyed as part of efforts to clear the way for broader air and missile operations.
The force also reported that an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali al-Salem Airbase was targeted, claiming that several drones were destroyed or heavily damaged.
IRGC reports further damage to US air defense network
The IRGC later announced additional strikes on US systems at Ahmed al-Jaber Airbase in Kuwait.
According to the statement, the targets included an early-warning radar, a missile defense radar system, an AN/FPS-117 radar, a Patriot air defense system, and a satellite communications system linked to US air defenses.
The IRGC said the reported attacks represented a continuation of what it described as a “dark night” for US radar and air defense systems in the region.
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