"Cuba Has Never Acted to Harm the American People"
Díaz-Canel stated, via his social media accounts, that the millions of dollars the U.S. government allocates annually to its regime change programs on the island are public knowledge
Author: International Editor | internet@granma.cu
July 21, 2026 11:07:34
Photo: Ricardo López Hevia
"'The thief thinks everyone is like him.' Nothing could be more accurate to characterize the State Department report against Cuba, promoted by one of the most corrupt officials in the current administration, with proven ties to drug traffickers and terrorists in Florida," denounced Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, this Monday via his social media accounts.
"If any country has spied on and attacked another to obscene levels, it has been the U.S. against Cuba," the president asserted, addressing the mendacious accusations in the document issued by Washington, which accuses the island of being—according to the State Department—"the main sponsor of leftist radicalism and Third-Worldism in the United States."
For his part, Díaz-Canel emphasized that "the millions of dollars allocated annually to regime change programs in Cuba are public knowledge, appealing to both subversion and terrorism."
"History records criminal episodes, including plagues and diseases introduced into Cuba, the dengue fever that claimed the lives of 101 children; the downing of a plane with 73 people on board; hotel bombings; assassination attempts; and psychological warfare," he noted.
He also mentioned "the blockade and the genocidal dimension it has acquired with its current reinforcement and energy embargo." There is no greater act of subversion against a state, conceived and officially described by the U.S. as designed to exhaust the Cuban people and undermine their support for the Revolution.
"What the Cuban Revolution has done throughout its history is defend itself against these successive and endless aggressions, by legitimate right."
"Cuba has never acted to harm the American people, nor has it ever intended to affect U.S. national security," he stated.
"The transnational neo-McCarthyism that is being reinstated in the U.S., from a clearly fascist current, resorts to lies to generate pretexts on which to justify aggression against Cuba and curtail civil liberties in the U.S."
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