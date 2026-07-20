WSJ: Iranian Missile Struck US Troop Housing at Jordan Base
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: WSJ
A Wall Street Journal report says the Iranian missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan struck US troop housing
A Wall Street Journal report has revealed that the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan that killed two US troops struck prefabricated housing units where American troops lived and slept, highlighting the potency of Iranian missiles facing US air defenses.
Citing US officials familiar with the matter, the report said the strike was the third Iranian missile attack on the base within a 24-hour period. Officials also said human remains believed to belong to a third individual had been recovered and were undergoing identification.
Three missile strikes hit base in Jordan
According to the report, the first missile attack damaged the base's gym after troops had been alerted by incoming missile sirens and attempted to reach protective bunkers. Several personnel were reportedly injured while moving to the shelter.
Hours later, a second Iranian missile reportedly struck what was described as an empty aircraft hangar after another warning siren sounded.
The third attack hit containerized housing units, known as CHUs, where troops had been sleeping. Although warning sirens were activated, US officials said not all personnel were able to reach bunkers before impact.
Report highlights gaps in US air defenses
The Wall Street Journal said the three successful missile strikes within one day underscored the difficulty of defending US military installations against Iran's ballistic missile arsenal.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the incident by saying that "a missile got through," while emphasizing that most Iranian missiles had been intercepted.
The report noted that Iran has increasingly deployed high-speed, maneuverable ballistic missiles capable of complicating interception efforts, adding to the pressure on US air defense networks deployed across West Asia.
Casualties mount as aggression intensifies
The latest details emerge as the Pentagon confirmed that nearly 100 US service members have sustained injuries in Iranian strikes across the region since July 7.
Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell claimed that approximately 96% of the injured personnel have already returned to duty, with most suffering minor concussions.
The Jordan attack marked one of the deadliest recent incidents involving US forces since hostilities sharply escalated following the collapse of the Iran-US ceasefire framework.
Iran has expanded missile and drone attacks against US military positions in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and elsewhere, while Washington has continued nightly aggression against Iran.
Following the deaths of the US troops, US President Donald Trump vowed retaliation, stating that every American soldier killed by Iran would be met with a response "many times over."
Meanwhile, Iran's Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei warned that continued US military aggression would bring "unforgettable lessons" for Washington.
No comments:
Post a Comment