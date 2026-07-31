National Dialogue Conference Delegates Say Process Catalyst for Shared Consensus, Unity
Addis Ababa, July 30, 2026 (ENA) — Participants of the National Dialogue Conference said that they are freely forwarding ideas that build the nation and bring about national consensus.
With every perspective given equal weight, this collective process is playing a pivotal role in shaping long-term consensus.
The participants emphasized that the forum will lay a solid foundation for a stronger Ethiopia, offering immense promise to usher the country into a new chapter of enduring peace and prosperity.
One of the participants, Mohammed Amin Mahadi highlighted the inclusive nature of the national dialogue, noting that representatives from all walks of life are taking part in a free discussion.
He emphasized that participants are freely forwarding constructive ideas that strengthen nation-building efforts and forge national consensus.
With every perspective given equal weight, this collective dialogue is playing a vital role in building long-term consensus on critical national priorities.
Mohammed added that the forum lays a solid foundation for a stronger Ethiopia, offering immense promise to guide the country into a new era of enduring peace and development.
For his part, Gizaw Kebede noted that the dialogue is progressing smoothly across all levels by ensuring that every viewpoint is integrated into the discussions and extensive are held.
Nebiyou Mihretu underscored the inclusive nature of the consultation process, which involved broad cross-section of the society.
He added that the process is actively building trust, unity, and a shared sense of purpose as delegates work together to craft constructive solutions for the nation's future.
Nebiyou expressed deep confidence that the talks will deepen solidarity and brotherhood among all Ethiopians, ultimately paving the way for enduring peace.
No comments:
Post a Comment