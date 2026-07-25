Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Commercial Vessel in Caspian Sea
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Jul 2026 22:56
The Ukrainian strike killed one sailor, and Iran warned that the attack risks widening the scope of the war.
Iran has strongly condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying the strike caused an explosion that killed one sailor and injured another.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the vessel was attacked early Saturday, describing the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and an act of aggression that could further fuel the war and expand its scope.
The Ministry said the attack, which it noted had been explicitly acknowledged by the head of the Ukrainian government, reflected Kiev’s continued “irrational and hostile approach” toward the Islamic Republic.
“The Ukrainian regime has not only committed an international violation, but is also dangerously seeking to spread the flames of war and insecurity,” the statement said.
Tehran calls for international response
Iran stressed that it had never intervened in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and drew the attention of the UN Security Council, European governments, and all UN member states to Kiev’s dangerous attempt to widen the war.
“Every party concerned with peace and security in Eastern Europe and the surrounding regions must adopt a responsible position toward this dangerous action by the Ukrainian regime,” the Ministry said.
It added that the Ukrainian authorities should be held accountable for their “criminal and provocative act.”
Tehran said it would not hesitate to defend its national interests and security in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law, particularly the principle of legitimate self-defense.
“It is self-evident that responsibility for the consequences arising from the adventurism of the head of the Ukrainian regime will lie with that regime and its supporters and instigators,” the statement concluded.
Zelensky confirms Caspian strikes
Earlier Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian forces had carried out attacks against maritime targets in the Caspian Sea.
“We also achieved very strong results with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea,” Zelensky said, claiming that the operation targeted a Russian warship and vessels used to transport military cargo linked to Iran.
Zelensky did not provide information about casualties, while the Iranian Foreign Ministry did not disclose the name of the commercial vessel or its precise location when it was attacked.
Attack heightens Iran-Ukraine tensions
Relations between Tehran and Kiev have deteriorated since the expansion of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, amid Western allegations that Iran supplied Russia with drones and other military equipment.
The European Union established a dedicated sanctions framework in July 2023 targeting individuals and entities accused of involvement in Iranian military support for Russia. Iran has repeatedly rejected claims that it is participating in the conflict.
Saturday’s attack marks a further escalation by directly striking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, with Tehran warning that Kiev and its supporters would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the assault.
No comments:
Post a Comment