The Return of McCarthyism: The Farce of the Report That Makes Cuba the Perfect Enemy
The State Department report against Cuba lacks supporting evidence and is built on an ideological narrative that recycles Cold War tropes
Author: Raúl Antonio Capote | informacion@granmai.cu
July 22, 2026 11:07:34
Rhe State Department report, published on July 20th, 2026, under the title "Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Subversion," accessible through the official domain state.gov, accuses Cuba of fostering "left-wing extremism" in the United States and of having woven a network of espionage and influence to "undermine American interests."
To begin with, the text in question lacks supporting evidence, is built on an ideological narrative that recycles Cold War tropes, and systematically omits the context of asymmetric aggression that Washington has maintained against the island for more than six decades.
The document is organized around a classic conspiracy theory: a foreign state actor—Cuba—is manipulating U.S. social, academic, and political movements to destabilize domestic order and alter U.S. foreign policy.
To this end, according to the document, Havana has deployed a "network of espionage and influence" that overlaps with legitimate U.S. left-wing organizations. However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that the text offers not a single piece of verifiable evidence: it cites no open legal cases, identifies Cuban agents by name, presents no intercepted communications, and offers no declassified intelligence documents to corroborate its claims.
This lack of evidence is particularly striking because law and diplomatic practice require that accusations of such gravity—implying violations of sovereignty and interference in internal affairs—be supported by a solid evidentiary basis.
What the report offers, instead, is a collection of inferences and a rhetoric of "guilt by association": the mere fact that a group shares critical views of the embargo or establishes academic exchanges with Cuban institutions becomes evidence of subordination to a supposed intelligence strategy.
This is not the first time the State Department has resorted to this pattern. Its annual reports on terrorism and human rights have been criticized by UN rapporteurs and organizations like Amnesty International for using lax evidentiary standards when dealing with countries that do not align with U.S. foreign policy.
In this particular case, the lack of evidence turns the report into a propaganda exercise that appeals more to fear than to rational analysis.
One of the most revealing aspects of the text is its hermeneutical framework: all opposition to U.S. foreign policy toward Cuba is presented as illegitimate per se, and any ideological affinity with the Cuban socialist project is automatically coded as part of a "hostile intelligence operation." This discursive operation has two serious consequences.
First, it strips U.S. political actors of agency by assuming that African American organizations, unions, anti-racist collectives, climate justice movements, and solidarity groups could not have arrived at critical thinking on their own. The report infantilizes civil society and ignores decades of history of international solidarity.
Opposition to the blockade is not an invention of Havana: it has been articulated by Nobel laureates, religious leaders, including the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, numerous UN General Assembly resolutions, and editorials in media outlets such as The New York Times, which in 2022 described the embargo policy as "an obsolete failure."
Second, we see that the report contributes to a climate of criminalization of protest and dissent that has been growing in the US. The notion that domestic criticism is orchestrated by an external enemy serves a precise political function: to divert attention from domestic failures and stigmatize those who demand change.
Historically, this tactic has been used to justify surveillance and repression of legitimate movements, from McCarthyism to the criminalization of the Black Lives Matter movement through unfounded narratives about "foreign infiltration".
THE STRUCTURAL OMISSION: THE HISTORY OF ASYMMETRIC CONFLICT AND U.S. AGGRESSION
Perhaps the report's most serious flaw is what it deliberately omits. Readers unfamiliar with the bilateral history will find no mention of the following widely documented facts:
The economic, commercial, and financial blockade, formally imposed in 1962 and intensified by laws such as the Torricelli Act (1992) and the Helms-Burton Act (1996), constitutes the cornerstone of a policy of encirclement that has cost the Cuban economy billions of dollars.
Armed aggression and state terrorism, the assassination plots against Cuban leaders documented by the Senate Church Committee, and the tolerance shown toward violent Cuban-American groups operating from U.S. territory are also omitted.
The systematic interference in Cuba's internal affairs, through federal funding of "democracy promotion" programs that, under the guise of aid, have been used to incubate destabilization operations.
Any serious analysis of the alleged Cuban "network of influence" should begin with a realistic premise: a small state, blockaded and subject to a permanent campaign of harassment, will naturally seek alliances within the civil society of the hostile country to break its isolation, just as any other state would in similar circumstances.
This search for spaces of political and diplomatic influence—through contacts with members of Congress, solidarity trips, academic exchanges, or medical brigades—falls within the legitimate exercise of public diplomacy, not espionage.
Confusing these two spheres is a distortion that can only be sustained by completely ignoring the context of siege that gives rise to it.
THE DEGRADATION OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE AND THE RESURRECTION OF A NEW-FASHIONED MCCARTHYISM
The report in question is not an isolated piece, but rather a symptom of a broader drift in U.S. policy. In recent years, a governing practice has become entrenched that consists of identifying an external enemy to blame for all internal tensions.
This document constructs a narrative in which Cuba becomes the "capital of 21st-century subversion," a hyperbole that contrasts sharply with the reality of an island barely managing to cope with the consequences of the tightened embargo.
The power asymmetry is so overwhelming that the image of a Cuba remotely controlling the minds and actions of U.S. activists can only be understood as a paranoid projection or a smokescreen to justify maintaining a failed policy.
From a political analysis perspective, what the report degrades is the very standard of argumentation in foreign affairs, substituting fact-based research with the construction of "narratives of threat," a tactic typical of propaganda.
It employs grandiose rhetoric—"undermining American interests," "capital of subversion"—reminiscent of the discursive machinery that preceded the Iraq War, when certainties about weapons of mass destruction that never existed were presented.
This State Department report must be read, above all, as a performative speech act: it does not seek to describe reality or inform Congress honestly, but rather to legitimize a hostile policy that has been rejected by the international community and to generate a climate of suspicion toward internal dissent.
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