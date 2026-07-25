Every Act of Aggression by the U.S. Government Demonstrates that the Goal is to Impose Collective Punishment
The Minister of Foreign Affairs denounced the new measures dictated by the Department of State against the largest of the Antilles
Author: International Editor | internet@granma.cu
July 24, 2026 12:07:14
Photo: Ricardo López Hevia
Even though in all scenarios, Washington denies the existence and, consequently, the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Island, this Thursday the State Department announced new measures, in accordance with Executive Order (EO) 14404.
In this regard, the member of the Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, stated, through the social network. "Although the U.S. government continues to deny the existence of the economic blockade against Cuba, it is increasingly difficult for it to hide its genocidal intentions and the desire to provoke a humanitarian crisis," said the Minister.
Likewise, regarding the inclusion in the new measures of the Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos S.A (CSMC) and the Central Unit of Medical Cooperation (UCCM), he noted that, "the attack against Cuban medical cooperation is equivalent to an attack against the human right to access health services for hundreds of thousands of people in many parts of the world. "They punish Cuba for providing a human and supportive service that has been recognized by the international community."
"It is done by the government of the richest country in the world, determined to deny this basic human right to tens of millions of its own citizens," Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out.
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