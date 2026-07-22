US Bombs Iran for 12th Night, Explosions Reported in Three Provinces
By Al Mayadeen English
The US Central Command said American forces launched new attacks on Iran as strikes were reported in Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Khuzestan provinces.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Thursday that US forces carried out new attacks against Iran, marking the 12 consecutive night that American airstrikes targeted the Islamic Republic.
An Al Mayadeen correspondent in Tehran reported that the provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Khuzestan were subjected to US aggression.
The governor of Bushehr said that an area in the province came under attack by the US enemy early Thursday morning, adding that no reports of human casualties had been received.
US strikes martyred dozens, wounded hundreds
Iran's Health Ministry said Wednesday that 53 people have been killed and 592 others injured in US strikes carried out during the latest phase of Washington's war on the Islamic Republic.
Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour announced the updated figures in a post on X, saying the casualty toll had risen since the ministry's previous assessment.
On July 19, Iranian authorities reported that more than 50 people had been martyred and 518 injured in US attacks.
"From July 27 to 8:30 a.m. today (July 22), U.S. airstrikes have left 592 injured and 53 martyrs," Kermanpour wrote.
Iran's Health Ministry spokesperson continued, "Among the martyrs, there are 6 women and 3 under 18, and among the injured, 39 women and 23 under 18 years old. So far, 535 people have been discharged after treatment, 36 remain hospitalized, and 21 have been treated on-site."
Fighting resumed after US-Iran memorandum collapsed
The latest casualty figures come as the US war on Iran continues to escalate following the collapse of a memorandum signed on June 18, which had temporarily halted the war that began following the US-Israeli attacks on February 28.
Since July 8, US forces have launched multiple waves of strikes against civilian targets in Iran. US Central Command has said the attacks were carried out in response to Iranian actions against commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Washington imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports, further disturbing shipping.
Iran has allowed ships to pass through designated routes, targeting only those who fail to comply with Tehran's maritime law.
Iran has responded with a series of retaliatory strikes targeting hostile US military positions across the region, including bases in Jordan and Kuwait, while Iranian officials have warned that further attacks will continue as long as US military operations persist.
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