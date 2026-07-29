China Launches New Data Relay Satellite Into Space
By Xinhua
Jul 29, 2026 10:54 PM
Photo: People's Daily
China sent a new data relay satellite into orbit on Wednesday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan.
The Tianlian III-01 satellite was launched at 7:50 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-7A carrier rocket. The satellite entered the preset orbit successfully.
Tianlian III-01 is primarily used to provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking, and command) services for crewed spacecraft such as spaceships, space laboratories and space stations, as well as for medium- and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites.
The launch marked the 659th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
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