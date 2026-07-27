Russia’s MFA Slams EU's Actions on Oil Price Cap as ‘Farce’
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow has long been accustomed to the EU arbitrarily changing any rules of the game regarding the Russian fuel and energy complex and other sectors
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
RZHEV /Tver Region/, July 27. /TASS/. The European Union's actions regarding the Russian oil price cap are a farce, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.
"What Brussels has orchestrated around the oil price cap situation can only be described as a farce. We have long been accustomed to the European Union arbitrarily changing any rules of the game regarding the Russian fuel and energy complex and other sectors, without considering the consequences for its member states and populations, much less for third countries," she said.
Zakharova pointed out the absurdity of Brussels "rewriting even anti-Russian sanctions on the fly."
"They agreed to a freeze on the current price cap for a year ahead, because otherwise, market conditions would have led to its automatic upward adjustment," she went on. "This says a lot about the long-term planning abilities of EU eurocrats and the effectiveness of Brussels' sanctions mechanisms. I believe this speaks primarily to their intellectual capacity. Or, better yet, their lack thereof."
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