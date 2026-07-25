Araghchi: Hormuz Reopening Lies with Tehran, Security Must be Shared
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Jul 2026 19:48
Araghchi outlines Iran’s role in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, rejects reliance on foreign powers, and stresses regional cooperation on security.
Determining shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz falls under Tehran’s authority, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, stressing that regional security must be achieved collectively.
In an interview for Iran newspaper, Araghchi affirmed that “there is no ambiguity in Article 5 of the memorandum of understanding, which stipulates that Iran shall take the necessary arrangements to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within one month.”
He explained that the arrangements would place responsibility on Iran for determining the maritime route and passage to ensure shipping traffic returns to pre-war levels. In remarks to the Iranian newspaper, he added that any decision to introduce a new passage or remove an existing one must be made through consultation with Tehran and in line with Article 5.
We do not harbor hostility toward regional countries
The Iranian foreign minister added that the route designated by Iran was chosen based on security and maritime safety considerations, as the area had been mined.
He went on to say that US forces were directing ships away from Iran’s designated route and effectively encouraging them to use an alternative passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Regarding regional relations and security in the region, Araghchi stressed, “We remain in constant contact with the countries of the region and affirm that we do not harbor any hostility toward them."
In this context, he highlighted “a shared regional understanding that the measures taken by Iran do not stem from hostility toward the countries of the region.”
Araghchi says US bases threaten regional security, urges dialogue
Araghchi also highlighted a growing understanding that regional security must be achieved collectively and that countries cannot secure themselves by relying on external powers.
He added that some countries in the region had begun to recognize that the presence of US bases has, in certain cases, become a factor that threatens their security.
The Iranian foreign minister concluded by saying that Tehran’s ongoing contacts with countries across the region and beyond reflected a willingness to engage in dialogue with Iran, while acknowledging that mutual criticism between the two sides was natural.
Strikes on US assets will continue until complete surrender: Tehran
Argachi's remarks came as Iranian officials reaffirmed Tehran’s position that its actions are aimed at defending national interests and responding to US aggression.
Ongoing strikes against US-affiliated sites will persist until the US' complete surrender, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolghader, said on Saturday.
"The continuous and targeted strikes launched by our fighters are the whips of the angry Iranian people's wrath, descending upon the back of the hegemony system," Zolghader noted.
He added that any plume of smoke visible in the region indicates that a military, security, or financial site belonging to the United States has been targeted. Zolghader asserted that the operations "are a response to the blood of children in Minab, Lamerd, and other locations," vowing that "vengeance would continue through further targeting of enemy positions."
After nearly two weeks of renewed fighting, US forces had been unable to achieve a military breakthrough and had instead resorted to targeting civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, Tehran has pledged to maintain its response against ongoing external aggression.
No comments:
Post a Comment