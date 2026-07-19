Tebboune Allies Secure Majority of Seats in Algeria's Elections
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Jul 2026 23:01
The FLN tops Algeria's parliamentary election results with 91 seats as parties backing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's program secure a majority.
Three parties supporting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's program have secured the largest number of seats in the final results of the legislative elections, according to figures announced by the Constitutional Court on Saturday after reviewing appeals and election results.
The ruling body said the National Liberation Front (FLN) came first, winning 91 seats out of the 407 seats in the People's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.
The National Democratic Rally (RND) ranked second with 74 seats, while the Future Front came third with 56 seats. Together, the three parties secured a combined 221 seats, giving them a numerical majority in the newly elected parliament.
Islamist and independent lists secure remaining seats
The Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) came fourth with 43 seats, followed by the National Construction Movement with 40 seats.
Independent lists won 33 seats, according to the final results announced by the Constitutional Court.
The court said voter turnout reached 21.24%, reflecting a low level of participation despite the extension of voting hours at several polling stations. The Independent National Electoral Authority had previously announced a preliminary turnout rate of 20.79% after polls closed.
FLN maintains largest parliamentary bloc
The final review of the results increased the number of seats won by the FLN by one seat to 91, while the RND also gained an additional seat to reach 74.
The FLN therefore maintained its position as the largest parliamentary bloc in the People's National Assembly, although it did not secure an absolute majority on its own.
The results mean that alliances and coordination among parties supporting Tebboune's program will play a key role in shaping the work of the next parliament.
The legislative elections were held on July 2 to choose 407 lawmakers for a five-year term, with political parties and independent candidates competing for seats.
The previous People's National Assembly began its mandate after the 2021 elections. The new vote comes as Algeria continues implementing President Tebboune's program after he was re-elected for a second presidential term in September 2024.
Algeria enters new parliamentary phase under Tebboune
The legislative elections came as Algeria entered a "new constitutional phase," with the vote determining the balance of power in the National People's Assembly and whether the presidential majority or the opposition would shape the next government.
Ahead of the elections, Tebboune said the parliament had become a constitutional institution that reflected the country's political and economic trajectory, rejecting claims of electoral manipulation and saying the era of vote direction, fraud, and quotas had ended.
"The era of directing citizens' votes, electoral fraud, and quotas has ended once and for all," Tebboune said.
He also highlighted parliamentary initiatives during his first term, including a proposal to criminalize colonialism, saying it was the first such move in the history of independent Algeria.
Tebboune said Algeria was "on the right path" and expressed confidence that voters understood the importance of the electoral process, while stressing that the country had entered a new stage in its political development.
24 million voters cast ballots for 407 parliamentary seats
The elections saw more than 24 million registered voters eligible to choose members of the National People's Assembly for a five-year term.
A total of 9,854 candidates competed for 407 parliamentary seats through 793 electoral lists, including 613 lists backed by 32 political parties, one party alliance list, and 125 independent lists.
For Algerians living abroad, 54 lists representing 432 candidates competed for seats allocated to overseas constituencies.
Women accounted for 2,032 candidates, representing 21% of the total, while 5,304 candidates were under the age of 40. A total of 4,673 candidates held university degrees.
The vote was conducted through a proportional representation system using open lists and preferential voting, allowing voters to select a list and express preferences among candidates on that list.
The elections followed a 20-day campaign period supervised by the National Independent Election Authority, which oversaw the electoral process and provided logistical support.
According to the final voter registry, Algeria had 24,727,041 registered voters, including 23,872,756 inside the country and 854,285 members of the Algerian diaspora.
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