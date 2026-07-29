Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Meets Chinese Party and Government Delegation
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, received on July 16 a Party and government delegation of the People's Republic of China led by Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, on an official goodwill visit to the DPRK to mark the 65th anniversary of the conclusion of the DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.
Present there was Wang Yajun, Chinese ambassador to the DPRK.
Comrade Kim Jong Un gladly met and exchanged warm greetings with Wang Huning and leading members of the delegation.
Comrade Wang Huning courteously conveyed the best wishes and comradely greetings from Comrade Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC and President of the PRC, to Comrade Kim Jong Un.
Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed deep thanks for it and asked him to convey his greetings to Comrade Xi Jinping.
Warmly welcoming the Party and government delegation of the PRC to the DPRK, he said with high appreciation that Comrade General Secretary Xi Jinping’s dispatch to the DPRK of the high-ranking Party and government delegation headed by Wang Huning is a manifestation of the steadfast will to attach importance to the DPRK-China relations and perfectly implement the agreements made during the Pyongyang summit.
Noting that the DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, an inter-state treaty defining the strategic character of the bilateral relations and indicating their strategic direction, has played an important role in defending the basic interests of the two countries and ensuring the regional and global peace and security, Comrade Kim Jong Un said that it is the steadfast policy of the WPK and the DPRK government to more vigorously develop the traditional friendly and cooperative relations with socialism as the core in different fields on the basis of the spirit of the treaty and in line with the requirements of the changing times and the aspirations and desires of the peoples of the two countries.
Expressing thanks to the Party, government and people of the DPRK for giving the delegation a cordial reception, Comrade Wang Huning expressed the readiness to comprehensively implement all the important common understanding and agreements the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries reached in the historic Pyongyang meeting and thus promote the political mutual trust and bilateral solidarity and expand and develop the mutual collaboration and cooperation.
Comrade Kim Jong Un affirmed that the WPK and the DPRK government would as ever support and encourage the socialist cause with the Chinese characteristics in the new era led by Comrade General Secretary Xi Jinping, sincerely hoping that the Chinese people, who significantly celebrated the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, would make greater achievements in the historic course of comprehensively building a modern socialist power and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the leadership of the CPC.
KCNA
2026-07-17
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