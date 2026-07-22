Turkish Parliament Extends Somalia Military Mission by Two Years
By Al Mayadeen English
22 Jul 2026 21:44
Turkey's parliament approved a two-year extension of its military mission in Somalia, allowing Turkish forces to continue training and supporting Somali security forces.
Turkey's parliament has approved legislation extending the deployment of Turkish forces in Somalia for another two years, reaffirming Ankara's long-term military and security partnership with the East African nation.
The new mandate, which takes effect on July 27, authorizes Turkish forces to continue training the Somali Armed Forces while providing military advice and technical support to strengthen the country's security institutions.
According to the legislation, the mission will also contribute to efforts to combat al-Shabaab, piracy, illegal fishing, arms smuggling, and other security threats in Somalia's territorial waters.
A government memorandum submitted to parliament and signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said extending the deployment was essential to enhancing the capabilities of Somalia's security forces and supporting stability across the Horn of Africa.
Ankara deepens defense and maritime cooperation with Somalia
Alongside its military advisory mission, Turkey continues to maintain a naval presence off Somalia's coast to safeguard its offshore energy operations.
The Turkish naval vessels TCG Goksu, TCG Gelibolu, and TCG Bartin, operating as part of the Somalia Maritime Task Group, are providing protection for the drilling vessel Cagri Bey and its accompanying support ships.
The parliamentary decision comes as Somalia continues military operations against al-Shabaab while seeking to strengthen its national security forces and improve the protection of its coastline and maritime resources.
Cooperation between Ankara and Mogadishu has steadily expanded in recent years to include military training, defense cooperation, maritime security, and capacity building, which reflects Turkey's broader initiative to increase its influence in the Horn of Africa.
Bloomberg reports that Turkey's largest overseas military base is located in Mogadishu, where it trained over one-third of Somalia's army since 2017.
Reports from earlier this year indicate that Turkey deployed F-16 fighter jets, tanks, and helicopters to reinforce Somali government positions as it combats al-Shabaab.
Ankara is further developing a naval base and a ballistic missile test range in Somalia, with construction beginning early this year on what would be Turkey's first overseas spaceport.
Alongside military support, Turkey invested in Somalia's civic infrastructure, building schools, hospitals, and an airport in Mogadishu.
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