Europe’s Approaching Dangerous Point, Sanctions, New Ideas of Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia will soon announce its response to the 21st package of the European Union’s sanctions
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS
© Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS
RZHEV /Tver Region/, July 27. /TASS/. Europe’s militarization is bringing the world to a dangerous point, while people are becoming more and more aware of how fragile peace is, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.
She stressed that attempts to use sanctions to undermine Russia's energy cooperation with its partners amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz will destabilize global markets. According to the diplomat, Russia will soon announce its response to the 21st package of the European Union’s sanctions. She also called on Washington to clarify the situation surrounding the Anchorage agreements before proposing new
Revival of Nazism in the West
Eighty years after being liberated from Nazism, Europe is again trying to turn itself into a "neo-Nazi militarized monster."
The West justifies barbaric acts against civilians, "they hush up acts of terror, they whitewash the neo-Nazi nature of those responsible."
Ukrainian settlement
Moscow calls on Washington to clarify the situation surrounding the Anchorage agreements before proposing new ideas: "Before discussing something new, something that has not yet been voiced or articulated, it would probably be risght to clarify the old issues first, particularly the discussions that have already taken place regarding these ideas."
"A logical question arises, one that, for some reason, has not been addressed by the State Department or anywhere else, namely, who exactly was to blame for the failure of the so-called Anchorage formula, which truly had the potential to bring peace."
Russia is ready to discuss ideas on how to settle the conflict in Ukraine diplomatically: "We once again reaffirm our readiness for potential discussions, proposals, ideas we will be ready to consider. We have never refused from this."
Anti-Russian sanctions
The ineffectiveness of the sanction pressure on Russia is clearly seen. "As for our response, retaliatory measures to the 21st anti-Russian sanctions package will be announced soon."
The EU's decision to impose sanctions against Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is vile and cowardly, driven in part by his efforts to restore the memory of the Great Patriotic War.
The European Union's actions regarding the Russian oil price cap "can only be described as a farce."
Attempts to use sanctions to undermine Russia's energy cooperation with its partners amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz "will inevitably lead to further market destabilization, fragmentation of global trade, inflation, a decline in welfare, and worsening growth prospects in most nations, hitting hardest the poorest countries that depend on energy, fertilizer, and food imports."
US President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans are doing him a disservice by pushing for sanctions against Russia. The United States will shoot itself in the foot if it passes Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill, which is intended to rein in the White House.
Mirotvorets extremist site
For some reason, the Kiev regime’s extremist website Mirotvorets has never been the subject of discussion among Western human rights organizations "as something utterly reprehensible and shameful for all of humanity." It operates openly, "without any criticism from the West."
The extremist website cynically publishes information about children, "accusing them - and I quote - of attempting to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and of deliberately violating Ukraine’s state border."
More than 100 children were put on the Mirotvorets database in 2025, with the entire list numbering "dozens and hundreds of names."
The United Kingdom’s anti-Russian policy
The destructive anti-Russian course of London will not change with the change of the cabinet of ministers in the country: "Whoever may be in power in Britain, its desire to inflict maximum damage on Russia and provoke a confrontation dangerous for Europe, regardless of any costs, including for its own country, apparently is not subject to revision, based on what we have heard."
Relations between Moscow and London have been wrecked due to the anti-Russian steps by the British authorities: "All of this has happened solely at the British side’s initiative."
All of London's actions aimed at damaging relations with Moscow "were accompanied by steps to turn Ukraine into an ‘anti-Russia’."
Fragility of peace
Europe’s militarization is bringing the world to a dangerous point while "ordinary people are becoming more and more aware of how fragile peace is."
The real threat to Khersones Tavrichesky "comes precisely from the Kiev regime," which regularly carries out attacks on Crimean monuments: "Crimea’s unique monuments are regularly subjected to Ukrainian terrorist attacks and the threat of drone strikes; debris from missiles and drones, which the Kiev regime receives from its Western sponsors, is regularly found in the protected area."
Ukraine’s attacks on civilians
Russia strongly condemns the brutal attacks committed by the armed forces of Ukraine against targets in the southern Russian Rostov Region and calls on "all responsible governments, related international organizations and independent media to publicly and unequivocally condemn Kiev’s atrocities in the Rostov Region," she said. "Remaining silent will imply complicity in terrorist activities of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, and will encourage them to commit new crimes."
Western countries have been turning a blind eye to the Kiev regime’s deliberate attacks targeting children, encouraging such behavior by all means: "Not only do they turn a blind eye, they encourage it in different forms - by sending more and more diverse weapons, and by providing them with political and informational support."
Russia’s army and law enforcement agencies will punish the Kiev regime for its terrorist attacks against civilians: "They are targeting civilians. Punishment will follow for that. Both through the efforts of the Russian Armed Forces and through the work of law enforcement agencies that continue to gather evidence to bring Kiev regime officials, Ukrainian military commanders, and foreign mercenaries to criminal liability for war crimes and terrorism."
The anti-Russian remarks made by the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mikhail Drapaty, are a manifestation of Nazism: "Perhaps this (the anti-Russian remarks - TASS) has convinced even the greatest skeptics of who we are up against. They are Nazis."
Betrayal of Ukraine’s interests by the Kiev authorities
Ukrainian statehood would be thriving if it weren’t for all "these Western European politicians": "Of course, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was given her own segment. How Ukrainian statehood could have survived without her? But I can tell you this: it would be thriving if it weren’t for all these Western European politicians."
The President of the European Commission has ties to financial groups: "The point is that Ursula von der Leyen has nothing to do with her homeland, Germany, or the European Union, but rather with those financial groups to which she is directly connected, groups that couldn’t care little about the fate of Europe, whether Western, Central, or Europe as a whole. All they care about is lining their own pockets."
Denmark and Germany’s anti-Russian actions
Denmark’s groundless allegations about Russia’s malicious activity in cyberspace "are utterly absurd."
Copenhagen is fueling Russophobia: "The true motive behind such propaganda campaigns is to whip up Russophobia and panic in society in order to justify the hostile anti-Russian policy, expand the powers and budgets of relevant agencies, and, naturally, justify exorbitant spending on the militarization of Denmark."
Ukrainian hackers use Danish infrastructure to stage cyberattacks against Russia and carry out fraudulent activities against Russians: "Copenhagen is providing practical assistance in the digital sphere to the Kiev regime and has helped turn Ukraine into a launching pad for cyberattacks."
Moscow intends to urge international sports organizations to take appropriate measures against Germany, which barred children from Russia from participating in the European Deaf Youth Games: "We will continue to uphold our country’s principled approach, oppose politicization and discrimination in sports, and ensure unimpeded access and full participation of athletes in international competitions."
Kiev’s policy against the Russian language
The Kiev regime is failing on the language front and, in desperation, is resorting to "blatant repression" against Ukrainians who use the Russian language: "They're resorting to real repression, you know, blatant repression, in the worst sense of the word."
"Despite the unprecedented pressure, Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine, and they constitute the majority, continue to speak and think in their native language, Russian, the language of their ancestors, their childhood, their parents, and their schools."
Japan’s militarization
Moscow "keeps a close eye" on Tokyo’s statements on nuclear weapons.
Russian calls on Japan "to remember the lessons of history it is trying so hard to forget, I mean the history of World War II, and get back on the peaceful path."
Japan should organize an open discussion on preserving the memory of who used nuclear weapons against the country: "You just quoted Japan’s defense minister, who stated that Japan needs an open discussion on nuclear weapons. I just want to clarify: doesn’t Japan need the same kind of an open discussion to preserve the memory of who and how used these nuclear weapons against Japanese citizens back then, 80 years ago?"
Russia sees the revival of the spirit of Japanese militarism in an environment when "no one threatens" its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Japan poses potential threats to Russia’s security because of its intentions to add a nuclear component to the "already accelerating process."
Japan will inevitably be faced with "tough response from a range of regional countries" if it deploys nuclear weapons.
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