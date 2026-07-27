Putin Increases Russian Troop Strength by 25,000 Service Members
The decree comes into force on August 1
© Alexander Reka/TASS
MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an executive order to set the size of the Russian armed forces at 2,426,130 people, including 1,535,000 service members.
The executive order instructs to "establish the staff number of the Russian armed forces at 2,426,130 people, including 1,535,000 service members."
Therefore, the overall number grew by 27,000 people, including 25,000 service members.
The decree comes into force on August 1.
Also, the decree sets the maximum number of the Russian Defense Ministry’s central office personnel at 13,400, not including security guards and other auxiliary workers. Of them, 4,930 are to be civil servants.
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