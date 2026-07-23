US Launches 13th Consecutive Night of Aggression on Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
US forces launch a 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran as explosions are reported in Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, and Qeshm amid escalating tensions across the Persian Gulf.
The United States launched a new wave of aggression on Iran, marking the 13th consecutive night of US attacks on Iran, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). The strikes began at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time, with Washington claiming the campaign aims to target Iranian military capabilities and what it described as threats posed to commercial shipping.
Explosions reported across southern, central Iran
Iranian media reported a series of US attacks targeting multiple locations throughout the country.
According to local officials, explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Jask Port, Konarak Port, Ahvaz, Omidiyeh, Andimeshk, Khorramabad, Anarak, Nain, Borujerd, Taft, Shirkuh, Firuzabad, and near Khondab in Markazi Province.
Authorities on Qeshm Island also announced two separate US attacks.
In Hormozgan Province, the deputy governor for political and security affairs said several civilians were injured during the US attack on Bandar Abbas Port, while IRNA reported power outages affecting parts of the port following the strikes. Provincial emergency officials later said electricity would be restored within an hour as repair crews worked to reconnect the affected areas.
Iranian state television also reported that air defenses were activated in Tehran as explosions were heard elsewhere across the country.
IRGC: Tomahawk missile intercepted
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its forces intercepted and destroyed a US Tomahawk cruise missile over the city of Kahnuj in Kerman Province before it reached residential areas or what it described as sensitive security sites.
According to Fars News Agency, the commander of the IRGC in Kahnuj said the missile was detected and destroyed while still in the city's airspace.
Maritime tensions remain at center of conflict
The latest US strikes follow a period of heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has repeatedly warned against foreign military pressure and linked the full reopening of the strategic waterway to an end to US operations and restrictions on Iranian shipping.
Washington, meanwhile, has maintained naval deployments across the Gulf and Gulf of Oman, attempting to undermine Iranian control over the strait by backing transit in dangerous southern routes.
The continued aggression has intensified concerns over regional stability, energy markets, and the security of one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.
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