'Blockade for Blockade': YAF Impose Immediate Saudi Maritime Ban
By Al Mayadeen English
YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree says a maritime navigation ban on Saudi Arabia has taken effect immediately.
Yemen's Armed Forces announced an immediate maritime navigation ban on Saudi Arabia, military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Monday. The armed forces said the move came in response to the continued blockade and aggression against Yemen, adding that the country's leadership had been left with no alternative but to act.
Saree explained that Saudi Arabia had continued its unjust blockade against the Yemeni people for nearly 12 years through the restriction of ports and airports by land, sea, and air, as well as the targeting of Sanaa International Airport.
This, according to Saree, has entitled the Yemenis to confront the measures "by all available means."
He declared that the decision followed calls made during the "Warning and Mobilization Friday" million-man demonstrations, as well as tribal gatherings and rallies held across the country.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces announce a ban on maritime navigation by the criminal Saudi enemy under the equation of blockade for blockade. This decision shall take effect immediately upon the issuance of this statement," Saree stressed.
He added, "We affirm the right of our great people to confront blockade with blockade and comprehensive escalation with comprehensive escalation and to uphold this equation."
The Yemeni official also said they were fully prepared for all possible scenarios and warned against further escalation.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their full readiness for all options. Any reckless action undertaken by the foolish Saudi enemy through comprehensive escalation will be met with a comprehensive and severe escalation, by the will and power of Allah," he said.
Fully ready for all scenarios
Saree called on Yemenis to continue general mobilization, maintain preparedness, and reinforce the frontlines by joining the fight.
"We call upon the sons of our great people to continue general mobilization, maintain a state of general preparedness, remain fully ready for all scenarios and developments, and reinforce the frontlines by joining the fight," he stated.
Saree also praised participants in the "Warning and Mobilization" rallies and pledged to continue efforts to end the blockade.
"We extend our greetings, with pride and reverence, to the sons of our great Yemeni people who participated in the 'Warning and Mobilization' million-man rally in an unparalleled manner. We affirm to them that we will spare no effort in restoring their usurped rights and ending the unjust blockade imposed upon them, regardless of the consequences and repercussions, seeking Allah's help and placing our trust in Him," he concluded.
Yemen compelled to impose maritime ban on Saudi Arabia after prolonged delays: Sanaa
The head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said the Yemeni Armed Forces’ decision to impose a maritime navigation ban on Saudi Arabia was a step Yemen was compelled to take.
Abdulsalam said Saudi Arabia had been given a lengthy period to fulfill its obligations and address the repercussions of its aggression against Yemen.
He accused the Saudi government of choosing “ignorance, procrastination, and waiting out the situation” in order to avoid meeting its obligations, adding that Riyadh had sought to deny its role in the blockade imposed on Yemen.
Abdulsalam said Saudi Arabia was responsible for the continued closure of Sanaa International Airport over the past years and was the main instigator behind the maritime blockade.
He warned that the belief that the blockade could be prolonged indefinitely was “a mistaken assumption and a losing bet,” saying the Yemeni people had delivered a decisive message through “unprecedented mass demonstrations” that the period granted to Saudi Arabia had ended.
“The Saudi regime bears responsibility for the consequences of any escalation,” Abdulsalam said, adding that “a blockade in response to a blockade is the natural, legal, and moral response to Saudi intransigence.”
He said Yemen’s military position was aimed at pressuring Saudi Arabia to “comply with the truth and fully lift the blockade.”
What you need to know
Large demonstrations were held across Yemen last Friday under the slogan "Warning and Mobilization Friday," with thousands gathering in Sanaa's Al-Sabeen Square and in hundreds of locations across several provinces.
Yemeni officials and religious leaders said the rallies reflected support for measures aimed at confronting the Saudi-led blockade, with Supreme Political Council President Mahdi al-Mashat and Yemeni Scholars Association head Sheikh Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din emphasizing Yemen's readiness to respond to further developments.
The rallies followed Saudi aggression on Sanaa International Airport and a subsequent Yemeni operation targeting Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia. Yemeni officials and Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned of further escalation, reiterating the "blockade for blockade" and "airports for airports" equation, while the Yemeni Armed Forces urged airlines to avoid Saudi airspace until restrictions on Sanaa International Airport are lifted.
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