Lifting Yemen Blockade is a Just Humanitarian Demand: Qaani
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Jul 2026 23:03
Iran’s Quds Force commander calls for an end to Yemen’s blockade, urging Saudi action while highlighting regional stability concerns.
Lifting the blockade imposed on Yemen represents a “just and humanitarian demand” of the Yemeni people, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran's IRGC Quds Force, stated on Saturday.
Qaani urged the Saudi government to draw lessons from the United States’ “irrational and costly policies” and take steps to end the blockade imposed on Yemen.
Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the top Iranian commander said efforts to save Gaza were “a source of pride,” while warning that the continued blockade on the Yemeni people undermines regional stability.
Iran’s Baghaei says Yemen crisis 'has no military solution'
The remarks by Qaani came as other Iranian officials reiterated Tehran’s position on regional developments, particularly the situation in Yemen.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei expressed deep concern over the recent tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, stressing that the situation in Yemen cannot be resolved through military means.
“We stress that the Yemen crisis has no military solution,” Baghaei stressed, emphasizing the need to pursue a fair resolution to the crisis and prevent further insecurity and instability in the region.
According to the Iranian spokesperson, returning to dialogue and implementing the agreed roadmap is the only way to end the suffering of the Yemeni people and preserve regional security.
Lifting restrictions necessary
Baghaei also voiced concern over the continued blockade imposed on Yemen, saying it has contributed to the humanitarian crisis and the deterioration of living conditions. In this context, he called for the complete lifting of restrictions and for facilitating Yemenis' access to their basic needs.
Not forgetting its in the crisis, Baghaei slammed the “US interventionist and provocative policies in the region" that "have contributed to further complicating the existing situation."
He concluded that the Islamic Republic of Iran would support any constructive initiative or effort that advances dialogue and helps achieve a political settlement to the Yemen crisis.
It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia imposed a comprehensive ban on Yemeni airspace on August 9, 2016, leading to the complete closure of Sanaa airport to commercial flights. Sanaa airport serves as Yemen's main artery, serving approximately 80% of the population of the Yemeni Republic, or about 20 million people.
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