Cuban Strong Rejection of New Slanderous Campaign by the State Department
Unable to conceal its hidden admiration for the epic of the Cuban Revolution, the report reveals the fear of a nuclear superpower in the face of the example of the ideal of social justice and defense of sovereignty. It demonstrates an inferiority complex toward a national program that prioritizes the people over the elites
Author: Minrex | informacion@granmai.cu
July 22, 2026 11:07:21
Cuba rejects, in the strongest terms, the report published on July 20th by the United States Department of State, concerning the alleged subversive influence of Cuba against that country. It is a mediocre propaganda pamphlet. It aims to bolster the mendacious message that Cuba poses a threat to the United States, a pretext that the U.S. government uses for collective punishment and genocide against the Cuban people. It seeks, through the construction of accusatory narratives, to fabricate a consensus for a potential military aggression.
It is hypocritical for the State Department to accuse Cuba of promoting subversive activities when it is well known that the U.S. government allocates tens of millions of dollars from its federal budget each year to subvert internal order in Cuba, provoke hunger and desperation, and overthrow the Cuban government. This is done by the same government with a sordid history of interference and violations of international law, which carries out extrajudicial executions in international waters, practices political assassination, sponsors acts of genocide, attacks sovereign nations on every continent, and interferes in the electoral processes of sovereign states.
It is also hypocritical to persist in the lie of labeling Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism. It is evident that neither this nor any other report can present any evidence, not even the slightest indication, for such an illegitimate accusation, since none exists, as is known to specialized agencies of the U.S. government itself. It is, however, common knowledge that those who finance, organize, and instigate violent and terrorist acts against Cuba have found protection and total impunity on U.S. soil.
This report fits into the discourse of supposed "left-wing terrorism," a novel concept that the U.S. government, and in particular its Secretary of State, are eager to promote as the new enemy. They seek, in this way, to attack any progressive trait, social commitment, or leftist expression within and outside U.S. territory, to increase repression, and to establish a neo-McCarthyism.
The aim, in particular, is to repress and attack the U.S. population itself and to intimidate those who express solidarity, including those who denounce their government's unjust aggression against Cuba. It is recognized that a growing sentiment in the United States, including among Cubans living there and their descendants, opposes the energy embargo, the strangulation of the Cuban economy, and the threat of military aggression.
The State Department persists in questioning Cuba's ties with other sovereign nations, as if international law had disappeared. It manipulates and distorts Cuba's widely recognized history of solidarity, anti-colonialist and internationalist stance, even within the United States. Every year, Cuba suffers repeated and forceful isolation at the United Nations for refusing to end the economic blockade.
Unable to conceal its hidden admiration for the epic of the Cuban Revolution, the report reveals the fear of a nuclear superpower in the face of the example of social justice and the defense of sovereignty. It demonstrates an inferiority complex toward a national program that prioritizes the people over the elites.
As it has always done, Cuba will continue to foster friendly relations with the American people and institutions, in strict adherence to international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Havana, July 21th, 2026
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