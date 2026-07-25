YAF Target Saudi Aramco Sites in Jizan and Yanbu with Missiles, Drones
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Jul 2026 15:38
The YAF military spokesperson says a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia will remain in place, signaling the possibility of broader military operations in response to ongoing aggression.
The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two top-tier operations in response to the “blatant and criminal Saudi aggression," YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a statement on Saturday.
In detail, the first operation targeted sensitive facilities affiliated with Aramco in Jizan using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones, while the second targeted Aramco-affiliated facilities in Yanbu with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, as per the spokesperson.
Saree said both operations successfully achieved their objectives, delivering accurate and direct strikes on their intended targets.
Response to aggression
The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson noted that the operations were in response to the aggression on the country, explaining that Saudi airstrikes targeted the city and port of Hodeidah and Kamaran Island overnight. Saree described the aggression as a violation of Yemen’s sovereignty, with material and incorporeal damage reported.
In the statement, he revealed that Yemeni air defenses engaged a formation of Saudi warplanes after they invaded Yemeni airspace, preventing them from carrying out "further crimes against this great nation."
Saree vows continued Resistance against Saudi aggression
The Yemeni Brigadier General further stated that the latest aggression demonstrated Saudi Arabia’s determination to continue its blockade of Yemen and its violation of the country’s sovereignty.
“This is unacceptable, and our free, faithful, and valiant people will confront it with unwavering resolve and strength,” he stressed.
Saree affirmed that the YAF are committed to defending the country and its people.
“This criminal enemy will be met with nothing from us but resistance and confrontation based on our righteous position, while it stands on the side of falsehood. Indeed, falsehood is ever bound to perish,” he confirmed.
Yemen threatens escalation as Saudi blockade enters 12th year
Saree added that the naval blockade imposed on Saudi Arabia would remain in force as a response to the ongoing Saudi aggression and the blockade on the country that has continued for the past 12 years.
“We will not hesitate to expand our operations and escalate our actions based on developments in the coming hours and days, within the equation of a blockade for a blockade and an escalation for an escalation,” the YAF spokesperson concluded.
Sanaa warns Saudi escalation will not go unanswered
In a similar vein, the Foreign Ministry in the Sanaa government said on Saturday that Yemen will not tolerate ongoing Saudi crimes against the Yemeni people or any further worsening of their suffering, warning that this position would remain unchanged regardless of the consequences.
The Ministry added that, instead of responding to the people's demands to lift the unjust blockade that has continued for 12 years, the Saudi regime is escalating its aggression and targeting Hodeidah and Kamaran Island.
KSA determined to keep Sanaa Airport shut: Chief Yemeni negotiator
Similar positions were also echoed by senior Yemeni officials, who argued that recent Saudi actions demonstrate a continued commitment to maintaining the blockade and restricting Yemen's sovereignty.
A recent strike on Sanaa International Airport serves as evidence that Riyadh is determined to keep the facility shut and will only allow its reopening under Saudi authorization, according to the head of the Sanaa delegation negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Abdul Salam, who spoke on Saturday.
Abdul Salam stated that Saudi Arabia is holding fast to the closure of Sanaa airport while issuing statements in which it claims to defend "Yemeni sovereignty", accusing Riyadh of practicing "lying, arrogance, malice, and aggression," adding that it resembles "Israel" in "everything".
He confirmed that Saudi aggression against the port and city of Hodeidah and Kamaran Island constitutes "a new escalation and an ongoing violation of Yemen's sovereignty," emphasizing that "any aggression against Yemen will not pass without a response and the Saudi regime must bear the consequences of its criminal acts."
'Forcing the Yemeni people to surrender is impossible'
Coalition forces imposed a comprehensive ban on Yemeni airspace on August 9, 2016, leading to the complete closure of Sanaa airport to commercial flights. Sanaa airport serves as Yemen's main artery, serving approximately 80% of the population of the Yemeni Republic, or about 20 million people.
Sanaa will deliver a noteworthy response to the Saudi aggression against the country, the head of the Yemeni News Agency SABA said on Saturday. "The Yemeni response to Saudi escalation will be significant," Nasser al-Amer told Al Mayadeen. He added that "forcing the Yemeni people to surrender is impossible, and the Saudi side must lift the blockade."
On its part, Ansar Allah's Political Bureau condemned the Saudi attack on civilian facilities in the Hodeidah province and Kamaran Island that occurred around midnight. The bureau warned that Riyadh's direct attacks on Yemen represent a dangerous escalation. It added that Saudi Arabia is attempting to make amends for its military and political failures by targeting the foundations of life for the Yemeni people.
No comments:
Post a Comment