Kiev, West Using 'Confidentiality' as Cover to Mask Lies About Russia — Diplomat
Russia receives "vague answers" that create a situation of "strategic uncertainty," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik Pavel Seleznev/TASS
© Pavel Seleznev/TASS
MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Kiev and the countries and organizations supporting it are creating an atmosphere of "strategic uncertainty" in which it is easy to hide lies and manipulation by refusing to provide evidence for their accusations against Russia on the grounds of "confidentiality," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS in an interview.
"For three years, they have refused to answer our questions. 'Give us a list of the people killed in Bucha.' 'Well, how can we do that? That’s confidential!' 'What’s confidential? Are the details of a murder victim confidential?' Nevertheless, the UN Secretary General’s office allows itself to give such answers, claiming that these are 'highly confidential matters.' <…> The data has not been provided in a single official document. Repeated statements that independent expert examinations would be conducted have come to nothing. There are no official documents. In other words, no entity has stepped forward to take responsibility and present verifiable evidence," the diplomat said.
According to him, Russia receives "vague answers" that create a situation of "strategic uncertainty." "It’s very convenient. 'Strategic uncertainty' is a very convenient cover for lies, manipulation, and other tools used to propagate knowingly false information," Miroshnik concluded.
No comments:
Post a Comment