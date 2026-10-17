Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Metallurgical Enterprises in Overnight Strike
The facilities were used for the needs of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and the Ukrainian army
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS
Russian forces delivered a massive overnight strike on major Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises, a transformer factory and an energy site in Krivoi Rog, Zaporozhye and Zhitomir. The facilities were used for the needs of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and the Ukrainian army.
TASS has gathered key information about Russia’s strikes.
Strikes on metallurgical enterprises
In Krivoi Rog, the strike hit a metals plant - Ukraine’s largest metallurgical enterprise supplying metals products to the Ukrainian military-industrial sector.
In Zaporozhye, the strike hit the Zaporozhstal metals works, Ukraine’s largest metallurgical enterprise, part of SCM Group of Rinat Akhmetov. Previously, the plant’s annual output amounted to 1.44 million metric tons of pig iron and over 1.3 million metric tons of rolled steel. The products were largely used for the needs of the military industry
Attacks on power substation, industrial enterprise
In Zhitomir, the strike hit a substation engaged in distributing power from Ukraine’s western to central regions to provide for the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises.
In the city of Zaporozhye, the strike hit the industrial enterprise Zaporozhtransformator PJSC that produced 220-750 kV oil-filled power transformers. Since 2022, the plant has been managed by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and used for the needs of the Ukrainian army.
Strike on sea vessel carrying military supplies
The strike hit a dry cargo ship at sea delivering military cargo to the Odessa port.
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