Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Oct. 24, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Oct. 24, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast for this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 10/24 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the need for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Regional Economic Commissions to make the project a reality; Ethiopia is accusing the western media of spreading misinformation on the situation inside the country; a delegation from United Nations is visiting the West African state of Mali to assess the security situation; and the military junta in Guinea has appointed three new members to its cabinet.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic internationally.
Finally, we review some of the important issues impacting Africa and the world.
