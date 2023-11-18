Eyewitnesses: Bodies Scattered After New IOF Massacre in Gaza City
By Al Mayadeen English
The latest massacre by the Israeli Occupation Forces resulted in dozens of bodies tens of meters from the targeted home and a fire that has not yet been extinguished, noting that dozens remain trapped under the rubble.
"Bodies were scattered tens of meters away from the targeted building," eyewitnesses told Al Mayadeen after the Israeli occupation forces targeted a building for the al-Sawaf family in the Shawa Square in Gaza City as part of the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.
City residents have called on civil defense and ambulances, through Al Mayadeen, to intervene and extinguish the fire caused by the attack. They seek assistance in rescuing those trapped inside and providing aid to the injured in the vicinity, especially considering that multiple areas of the Strip are experiencing communication and internet blackouts.
Moreover, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the occupation was indiscriminately bombing inhabited homes in the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with the ground operation it has launched, noting that the Israeli raids and rings of fire were concentrated in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, and in the vicinity of the Indonesian hospital.
Gaza death toll climbs to 12,000 following Israeli strikes
The press office of the authorities in Gaza has announced that over 12,000 people have died as a result of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, 5,000 of whom were children.
The statement detailed that of the death toll of 12,000 people, this includes 5,000 children. In addition, more than 3,750 Palestinians are now missing.
The Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza said the number of missing people has risen to more than 3,750, including 1,800 children still under the rubble.
The World Health Organization reported earlier today that disruptions in communications due to the intensity of the ongoing aggression did not allow for any updates regarding estimates of injuries and deaths over the last four days.
The organization confirmed that the health sector in Gaza has "buckled to its knees", indicating that 65% of primary care facilities are out of order, and 69% of hospitals are not operational.
The Organization pointed out that "ground operations in the city of Gaza and near hospitals, along with the fuel shortage, have led, in addition to the lack of fuel, to the immobility of rescue teams and ambulances in several areas."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to visiting US lawmakers, urging them to expedite emergency military assistance for "Israel" making a specific request for the replenishment of Iron Dome missile defense interceptors, precision-guided weapons, and 155 mm artillery shells, a Punchbowl report detailed.
