188 Faulty Buses Suspended from Public Service in Tanzania
By Xinhua
January 1, 2024
Tanzania’s traffic police revealed on Tuesday that they have suspended 188 buses from offering public transport services after they were found to be defective during a special inspection launched last week.
Ramadhan Ng’anzi, traffic police commander, said the country-wide inspection was intended to reduce road accidents during the festive season.
Noting that 4,061 buses have been inspected since last week, he said drivers for 534 buses were fined for breaching traffic rules, drivers for 441 buses were warned, and transport services for 188 buses were suspended after they were found defective.
He added that owners of the 188 suspended buses have been ordered to repair them and will be subjected to another inspection before they are allowed to operate again.
No comments:
Post a Comment