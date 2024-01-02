Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Cultural Festival Promotes Traditional Cultural Norms
By Xinhua
January 1, 2024
Tanzanian authorities said on Thursday that the Kilimanjaro cultural festival stood a chance of promoting tourism in antiquities and traditional cultural norms.
Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Angellah Kairuki said the essence of the Kilimanjaro cultural festival should be to promote tourism in antiquities and traditional norms found in the country’s northern region.
“Since the Kilimanjaro region is comprised of three tribes of Chaggas, Pares and Maasais, it stands a good chance of promoting their traditional cultural norms to tourists visiting the region,” said Kairuki when she officially closed the two-day cultural festival held in the Moshi municipality on the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain.
“I have seen traditional food that is very nutritious and healthy. I have witnessed traditional dances performed by the three tribes in this region,” she said.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the first-ever cultural festival in January 2022 and called for the protection of the country’s culture, tradition and arts.
No comments:
Post a Comment