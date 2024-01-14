Angola to Hold First Okavango Forum to Attract Investors
By Xinhua
January 14, 2024
Angola will hold its first forum aimed at attracting investors to the Okavango region in the southeastern province of Cuando Cubango on Jan. 17-22, Rui Lisboa, chairman of the country’s National Agency for the Management of the Okavango Region, said on Friday.
Lisboa said in Menongue, the capital of Cuando Cubango Province, that the aim of Okavango Forum is to increase investor interest in the Okavango region, reflected in investment intentions that merit institutional support for the implementation of the financed projects.
The forum is expected to attract investors from Namibia, Zambia, and Botswana, Lisboa said, noting that preparations for the event are underway.
“We are in the first phase of attracting investment to the region. During the forum, six memoranda of understanding will be signed with companies and institutions that have shown interest in investing in the Okavango region of Angola,” said Lisboa.
He highlighted Angola’s significance as the “Cradle of the Okavango-Zambezi,” the source of major rivers that nourish the extensive hydrographic basins of southern Africa.
Lisboa also emphasized that the Okavango region is relatively unexplored, attracting high-income tourists keen on discovering and enjoying the area’s natural, cultural, and tourist attractions.
