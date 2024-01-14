Zambia Seeks Increased Investment in Mining Industry
By Xinhua
January 14, 2024
(Photo by Jing Shutao, from www.cinn.cn/)
The Zambian government on Thursday announced its pursuit of increased investments in mining exploration, aligning with efforts to boost production.
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe said that this move is in line with the government’s ambitious goal of achieving 3 million tonnes in copper production by 2031.
The statement was made during bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Minerals Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, according to a press release. Kabuswe called for enhanced collaboration and partnerships with Saudi Arabian investors.
In response, the Saudi Arabian minister commended Zambia for its mining sector reforms, acknowledging the increased interest from both local and global investors. He also praised Zambia’s innovative approach to leveraging networking platforms for mining investors, policymakers and industry stakeholders.
