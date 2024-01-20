ECOWAS Express Gratitude to Sierra Leone
By News Ghana
January 20, 2024
The Economic Community of West African States expresses its profound gratitude to the authorities of Sierra Leone for granting permission to the former president of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma, to travel out of Sierra Leone on medical and health grounds.
ECOWAS commends the humanitarian gesture that stands to serve the greater interest of Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS region.
ECOWAS renews its commitment to supporting the government and the people of Sierra Leone in their efforts to foster peace and security as well as to deepen democracy and good governance.
