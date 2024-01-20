Zambia’s Refugee Policy Launched
By Xinhua
January 20, 2024
Zambia on Friday launched the country’s first-ever national refugee policy, aiming to enhance the management of refugees in the country.
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said that the policy has been formulated to alleviate challenges and improve the management of refugees.
“Government embarked on the process of developing a national refugee policy by adopting extensive countrywide consultations to create a policy that will adequately and accurately provide much-needed guidance and clarity on the management of refugees,” he said.
He expressed optimism that many challenges faced by refugees in the country will be resolved following the launch of the policy, saying he expects the policy to have a positive impact on integrating refugees into society and their contribution to the economy. The policy, he added, comes with solutions to the many problems refugees, asylum seekers and persons of concern face in the country.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Zambia Preeta Law commended the government for coming up with the policy, saying that it reflects the country’s commitment to allowing refugees to integrate and contribute to society’s development.
She said the UNHCR will support the government using its global expertise to replicate best practices in the management of refugees.
