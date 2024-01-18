Exclusive: IRGC Behind Attack on Israeli Ships in Indian Ocean
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Jan 2024 20:49
Al Mayadeen's sources specify that the one of the ships was targeted off the coast of Maldives and the second was targeted off the coast of Veraval India.
Informed sources revealed to Al Mayadeen today that the Iranian Islamic Revolution's Guard Corp was behind the targeting of the two Israeli ships in the Indian Ocean earlier this month on January 4th.
The sources emphasized that "the IRGC attack against two Israeli ships came as a retaliation to the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri [in Beirut], and the Iranian commander in Syria, Brigadier General Razi Mousavi."
The sources explained that "one of the ships was targeted northwest of the Maldives, while the second was targeted 200 miles off the coast of Viraaval, India."
The sources confirmed that "the Iranian strike against Israel [which blindsided the Israelis] came in response to the assassination of leaders in the axis of resistance."
Back on January 9th, Al Mayadeen's sources revealed that two Israeli ships loaded with a massive amount of oil were targeted in the Indian Ocean on January 4, 2024.
According to the sources, the first ship, CHEM SILICON, belonging to the ACE company and flying the flag of Liberia, was targeted northwest of the Maldives.
As for the second ship, PACIFIC GOLD, belonging to the Eastern company, it was targeted near the port of Kochi in India.
The operation came approximately 48 hours after the assassination of Hamas' deputy chief Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri on January 2, in an Israeli strike that targeted the Southern Suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
The operation also came 10 days after the the assassination of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) military advisor, Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi in Damascus.
No comments:
Post a Comment