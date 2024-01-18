Keeping Up its Support for Gaza, Yemen Announces 'Accurate Hit' Against American Ship
Thursday, 18 January 2024 5:41 AM
Press TV
Photo: Yemeni Armed Forces' spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree
Yemen's Armed Forces have announced striking an American ship in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have come under a genocidal Israeli war that enjoys full-on support on the part of the United States.
The forces' spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.
He identified the target as "American Genco Picardy ship" and the whereabouts of the operation as the Gulf of Aden.
"The operation was carried out using a number of appropriate naval missiles," he said, adding, "The hit was accurate."
"Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea as part of legitimate right to self-defense of Yemen, and continued support for oppressed Palestinian people," the statement noted.
The Israeli regime began the war on October 7, following an operation staged by Gaza's resistance movements, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm. Tel Aviv has simultaneously been exercising an all-out siege against the Palestinian territory, preventing the flow of water, food, electricity, fuel, and medicine into the coastal sliver.
Nearly 24,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have died in the brutal onslaught so far.
The US has been providing the military campaign with ample military and political support.
It has armed the Israeli regime with more than 10,000 tons of military hardware since the onset of the war. Washington has also vetoed all United Nations Security Council resolutions that have been calling for cessation of the Israeli attacks.
As part of their support for Palestinians, Yemen's Armed Forces and Ansarullah popular resistance movement have, over the past month, targeted several ships owned by the Israeli regime or bound for ports in the occupied territories in the strategic Red Sea after multiple warnings.
A US-owned cargo ship has been targeted by a missile off the coast of Yemen.
Saree said, "We continue to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the occupied ports of Palestine until aggression ceases, and blockade on Gaza is lifted."
He, meanwhile, reaffirmed the Yemeni forces' "full commitment to ensuring uninterrupted navigation in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf to all destinations, except for ports of the occupied Palestine."
