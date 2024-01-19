Higher Education Sector Facing Challenges, Says SASCO
This as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has yet to pay out allowances to thousands of students from last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Students Congress (SASCO) said that while the department of basic education celebrates the historic 2023 matric results, higher education faces challenges.
This as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has yet to pay out allowances to thousands of students from last year.
SASCO president Vezinhlanhla Simelane: "Thousands of hopeful students will embark on campuses seeking admission, accommodation, and financial assistance. It is disturbing to note that at this sensitive time, at least 20,000 students are still waiting for their NSFAS allocations from 2023."
He said that this comes on the back on government’s decision to cut public spending in the higher education sector.
"NSFAS claims that the rest of the students will receive their allowances as part of the 2024 financial cycle. We vehemently reject this proposal made by NSFAS! Yet again we call for the immediate payment of the outstanding allowances before the beginning of the close of the registration period."
No comments:
Post a Comment