Youth Urged to Join Tanzania’s Ruling Party to Win Forthcoming Elections
By Xinhua
January 19, 2024
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the chairperson of Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), on Thursday urged the youth across the country to join the party en masse to enable it to win the 2025 general elections.
Hassan urged the ruling party’s leaders at the lower and branch levels to encourage the youth to join the party ahead of the forthcoming elections slated for October 2025.
She made the appeal while inaugurating the renovated building of the CCM branch in Tasani village in Makunduchi in Unguja South region on the second and final leg of her tour to inspect CCM activities in the Zanzibar archipelago.
She urged the party’s leaders to motivate the youth to join the party because the party needed them for the development of the party.
