International Condemnation of Bombing in Kerman, Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Jan 2024 00:08
Global and regional nations condemn the twin blast that shook the city of Kerman, Iran, killing dozens and wounding over a hundred.
The recent bombing in Kerman, Iran, has garnered international condemnation from neighboring and global nations. The attack has been widely characterized as a "terrorist attack" against the Iranian people.
In his statement, the Cuban President, Miguel-Diaz Canel, stressed that his country strongly condemns the terrorist attack during the ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Martyr Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Qassem Soleimani.
On the same note, the Venezuelan government expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that occurred in Kerman.
The Nicaraguan government expressed its solidarity with the Iranian people and the families of all the victims, adding "We reaffirm our respect and admiration for General Qassem Soleimani on the fourth anniversary of his martyrdom."
Moreover, Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. Additionally, both the French and Dutch Foreign Ministries strongly condemned the attack.
In a statement, the Irish Foreign Minister expressed his condemnation of the explosion, adding that "it is a random and reprehensible attack. Terrorism and violence cannot be justified."
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry extended its "condolences, sympathy, and solidarity" with Iran, also wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Arab nations condemning the attack
The Iraqi government came forward to condemn the terrorist attack in Kerman while declaring solidarity with Iran, the government, and the people.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the Kingdom's condemnation of the terrorist bombing that targeted civilians.
The Palestinian Resistance faction, the Islamic Jihad Movement, strongly condemned the bombing in Kerman and the targeting of citizens gathered around martyr Soleimani's shrine. On the other hand, the Palestinian Resistance faction, Hamas, also condemned the attack.
In the Iranian city of Kerman, dozens were killed and over 100 wounded, according to reports, in a twin blast that rocked the city as Iranians flooded the streets marching toward the cemetery where Martyred Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, General Qassem Soleimani was laid to rest on the 4th anniversary of his martyrdom.
No comments:
Post a Comment