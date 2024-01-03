Islamic Resistance of Iraq Targets US al-Tanf Base Using a Drone
By Al Mayadeen English
The bombing of the al-Tanf base comes after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility on Tuesday for targeting the al-Shaddadi base.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared that it successfully targeted the US al-Tanf base in Syria using a drone.
This comes after the group took responsibility for launching a rocket salvo at the al-Shaddadi base and launching a drone to strike the al-Malikiyah base, affirming their commitment to continuously target the strongholds of US forces.
In response, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Baghdad, citing sources, disclosed that US forces at the Rmelan base inside Syria were targeted for the second time on Tuesday.
The correspondent had reported on Tuesday that a bombing targeted the US base in Rmelan, al-Shaddadi, and al-Malikiyah in Syria.
It is worth noting that the Rmelan base is considered the most critical US occupation's outpost in Syria. It is situated southeast of the city in the countryside of al-Hasakah Governorate, with approximately 500 personnel.
This targeting follows two attacks today, both claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. The attacks focused on two bases housing US forces—one in the Green Village in northeastern Syria and the other near Erbil Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Earlier on Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared the attack of the US occupation base in Syria's Conoco gas field with a rocket barrage, in response to the ongoing Israeli brutal war on the people in Gaza.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that at least four rockets struck the inside of the base, which was followed by columns of smoke. He added that US helicopters were directly dispatched to the site's vicinity.
