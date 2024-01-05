Iran Arrests a Number of Suspects Linked to Kerman Terrorist Blasts: Minister
Friday, 05 January 2024 3:22 PM
Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has announced the arrest of a number of suspects in connection with the terrorist bomb attacks of January 3 in the city of Kerman, where over 80 people were killed.
Speaking to reporters in the southeastern city on Friday, the minister said Iranian security forces had found “solid clues” leading to the whereabouts of the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks.
Vahidi said Iran’s intelligence and security forces have full control over the issue.
“All the elements involved in the terrorist incident will be definitely identified and arrested,” the Iranian minister stated.
On Friday, Iranians held a mass funeral for the victims of the bombings.
A top military commander pledged during the event that the security apparatus will find the criminals behind the carnage “wherever they are.”
A funeral procession was held in Kerman for the victims of the Wednesday terrorist attack.
76 Iranians and 13 Afghans were among the dead. The explosions were carried out near the burial site of Iran’s late anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of his martyrdom.
In a statement a few hours after the bombings, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the perpetrators will face a fitting punishment and a harsh response.
The Daesh Takfiri terrorists claimed responsibility for the heinous act in a statement posted on their affiliate Telegram channels. Daesh said two of its members had detonated their explosive belts among the crowd.
Meanwhile on Friday, Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mir-Ahmadi said security forces had arrested individuals in five cities and five provinces in connection with the terrorist attacks. He said detailed information on the matter will be announced.
Mir-Ahmadi noted that the attacks were carried out by two terrorists who were killed after detonating themselves.
