Sudanese Ambassador in Kenya Recalled amid Protests
By Xinhua
January 5, 2024
Sudan on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Kenya in protest against the official reception for Commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the official SUNA news agency reported.
“Sudan has recalled its ambassador to Nairobi for consultations, in protest against the official reception organized by the Kenyan government for the commander of the rebel militia when he visited Kenya Yesterday (Wednesday),” Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq was quoted as saying in a statement.
“Nairobi has forgotten the terrible violations committed by the rebel forces, and the destruction they caused to the country’s infrastructure, capabilities, and citizens’ property,” Al-Sadiq said.
The Sudanese top diplomat also accused Kenya of supporting and hosting the rebel leaders and supporters, “in addition to conspiring with hostile regional powers against Sudan.”
On Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto received Dagalo in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, as part of Dagalo’s external tour which included Uganda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.
Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF since April 15. More than 12,000 people have been killed in the fighting, according to a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in early December.
