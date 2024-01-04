Iraqi PMF Senior Official Assassinated in Airstrike
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Jan 2024 12:55
This comes in the context of the continuous attacks by the Iraqi resistance against US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria as part of their commitment to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Iraq reported that the assistant commander of the Baghdad Ring operations in the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Hajj Moshtaq Taleb Al-Saidi (Abou Taqwa) was martyred in a US airstrike that targeted the headquarters of the PMF in eastern Baghdad.
One other person was killed in the strike, and six were injured.
During the attack, a drone launched four rockets from a drone, three of which were launched simultaneously, while the fourth struck Al-Saidi's car.
Our correspondent said it was not clear as of yet whether the US or "Israel" was behind the attack.
This comes in the context of the persistent attacks by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria as part of their commitment to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza who face a genocidal war sponsored by the US.
Yesterday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared that it successfully targeted the US al-Tanf base in Syria using a drone.
The group also took responsibility for firing a salvo of rockets at the al-Shaddadi base, affirming their commitment to continuously target the strongholds of US forces.
No comments:
Post a Comment