Former President Koroma Charged with Treason
By Xinhua
January 4, 2024
The Sierra Leonean government announced on Wednesday that former President Ernest Bai Koroma has been charged with treason and other offenses for his alleged role in a coup attempt.
The Ministry of Information and Civic Education said in a public notice that the former president faces four offenses, including treason, misprision of treason and two counts of harboring.
Koroma, who served as Sierra Leone’s president between 2007 and 2018, has legal representation, the ministry added. It assured the public of continuous updates on the proceedings.
On Nov. 26, 2023, armed individuals attacked military barracks, a prison and other locations in Freetown, the capital of the West African country, resulting in the deaths of more than 20 people in what the government later described as a failed coup attempt.
