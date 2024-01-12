Iraqi Resistance Hits US Base in Syria, Vital Israeli Sites in Occupied Lands
Friday, 12 January 2024 6:34 PM
Press TV
In this file picture, fighters from the Iraqi Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba resistance movement march in military uniforms marking the International Quds Day in the capital Baghdad. (Photo by AP)
Iraqi resistance forces target a US-occupied military base in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr as well as strategic sites inside the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for Washington’s support for the bloody Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip.
Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that the forces targeted the base that houses US troops at the Conoco gas field with a barrage of rockets on Friday afternoon.
There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.
Later in the day, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in separate statements published on its Telegram channel claimed responsibility for overnight strikes on an Israeli military installation in the Galilee region, as well as on a vital site at the Port of Eilat.
There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage and possible casualties.
The group noted that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for US support of Israel’s bloody war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 23,708 people and injured 60,005 others.
The United States, Israel’s biggest ally, has provided the regime with arms and ammunition since the initiation of the Gaza war.
The US House of Representatives on November 2 passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate.
Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.
